Successful weekend at athletics carnival

Warragul Little Athletics brought home 11 gold medals on the weekend at the Gippsland Country Regional Junior Carnival and Track and Field Championships in Berwick.

Harry and Jack Cameron take a break from the activities to smile for the camera.

Warragul Little Athletics brought home 11 gold medals on the weekend at the Gippsland Country Regional Junior Carnival and Track and Field Championships in Berwick.

The successful weekend started with under six to under eight athletes competing in the junior carnival on Saturday. Athletes in the under nine to under 17 age groups competed in the track and field carnival on Saturday and Sunday.

The Warragul contingent returned home with 11 gold, 18 silver and nine bronze medals and six athletes making it through to the state championships in Knox next month in Knox.

The athletes progressing to the state championships are: Samuel in the under 16 boys high jump; Sapphire in the under 15 girls 800m, 1500m, javelin and discus; Brooklynn in the under 14 girls javelin and discus; Eli in the under 13 boys 800m and 1500m; Jack in the under 13 boys javelin and; Macy in the under 13 girls 800m.