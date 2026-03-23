Stars set to shine locally

The Gippsland Stars will be coming to town in round three of the Victorian Netball League season when they host the Southern Saints this Sunday at the Warragul Leisure Centre.

Drouin's Stacie Gardiner will feature for the Gippsland Stars during their home fixture this Sunday at the Warragul Leisure Centre. Photograph courtesy of Gippsland Stars.

The Gippsland Stars will be coming to town in round three of the Victorian Netball League season when they host the Southern Saints this Sunday at the Warragul Leisure Centre.

The Stars began their 2026 VNL campaign in Traralgon, with the Championship side producing a thrilling performance that resulted in a narrow one-goal loss to Peninsula Waves.

Key recruit Sam Silvester was outstanding in the shooting circle, finishing with 48 goals at an impressive 96 per cent accuracy.

The VNL Reserves will also take the court at the Warragul fixture, playing their round six match against Casey.

The side has made a positive start to the season with two wins from their opening four matches, including a one-goal loss against Casey earlier in the year.

The Warragul home game provides local netball fans with the opportunity to see Gippsland's elite athletes in action across all three VNL competitions, with a full afternoon of netball scheduled.

Locals set to line up for the Stars include Longwarry's Akayla Peterson and Drouin's Stacie Gardiner, among plenty of others.

Doors will open at 11:00am, with the match schedule as follows:

12pm - Reserves

1:30pm - 23 and Under

3pm - Championship

The round three clash is an important opportunity for the Gippsland Stars to showcase the region's talent pathway and connect with the local netball community.

Supporters, clubs and community members are encouraged to attend and help create a strong home-court atmosphere as the Stars take on the Saints.

Further matchday information and ticketing details will be released via Gippsland Stars digital channels.