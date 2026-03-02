Snapshot of the past - Coles New World

With works set to begin on a new Coles Supermarket in Chesterfield Park, north of Warragul, this photograph shows the Coles New World supermarket and Centrepoint complex in Palmerston St, Warragul in 1981.

Originally the upper level of the carpark was set back from Palmerston St, with only the Williams Street shops being covered.

The entrance was to the west and the exit to the east, with a ramp in the centre of he upper level. Coles had previously traded as New World and, as can be seen in the 1981 image, were changing to trade as Coles. Coles was previously used as the name of its variety stores.

Photograph and information courtesy of the Warragul and District Historical Society.

