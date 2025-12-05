Small section of Baw Baw in zone

The draft Gippsland Renewable Energy Zone has been released - and only a small section of Baw Baw is included.

VicGrid said the release was the next step towards formal declaration of zones to help co-ordinate renewable energy development, minimise impacts and deliver benefits for locals.

Consultation is now open until February.

There are currently three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developments proposed in Baw Baw Shire. However, the sites at Yarragon North, Shady Creek and Trafalgar East do not fall into the proposed Gippsland zone.

VicGrid chief executive Alistair Parker said co-ordinating development in renewable energy zones would give communities and industry greater certainty, minimise impacts and keep down costs.

"This is a big change that has the potential to leave a lasting legacy for regional and rural Victoria if it's well managed and planned," Mr Parker said.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D'Ambrosio issued the draft orders for five onshore renewable energy zones including Gippsland.

The draft Gippsland Renewable Energy Zone is between Morwell and Sale. It includes parts of the Wellington Shire and Latrobe City as well as small sections of Baw Baw and South Gippsland.

The small section of Baw Baw is on the eastern fringe of the shire, near Toongabbie and Driffield.

VicGrid said a lot of consultation and technical work had gone into developing the zones as well as listening to communities, landholders, Traditional Owners and industry.

Mr Parker said coal-fired power stations were becoming unreliable and closing down, and the cheapest option to replace them was solar and wind generation backed by storage and transmission infrastructure.

"Renewable energy zones will play a key role in helping us co-ordinate the energy transition and ensure that local communities see real benefits and are treated with respect," he said.

VicGrid said all feedback received on the draft orders by February 22 would be reviewed, with relevant new information to be incorporated to help define zone boundaries or other aspects of the orders.

To view the draft zones or find out more, visit engage.vic.gov.au/renewable-energy-zone-orders