Slow down around schools

With West Gippsland students returning to school last week, police are reminding motorists to slow down and take extra care around school zones.

Last year's road statistics resulted in 52 pedestrians killed, including four children aged 18-years or under. Two of the fatalities were a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy who were walking to school in Teesdale and Bendigo when they were hit by vehicles.

Police are urging motorists to slow down around school zones and be on the lookout for any children walking or crossing the roads.

Motorists also should be on the lookout for school crossing supervisors and consider their safety as they step onto roads to assist children to safely cross the road.

Police reported speed and distraction were major factors in collisions around schools and would be looking out for drivers failing to adhere to the speed limit or using mobile devices.

Across Victoria, police issued 8916 speeding infringements between 6am and 9am, Monday to Friday in the last financial year.

While not all those speeding infringements issued between 6am and 9am on weekdays occurred in school zones, police said it highlighted motorists were being caught speeding during a time of day renowned for increased pedestrian activity, which is particularly concerning.

Parents, carers and teachers can also help prioritise road safety by teaching children how to stop, look, listen and think when crossing the road, and supervising young children around roads.

Road Policing assistant commissioner Glenn Weir said with the "return of the school term this week, we want everyone to take extra care when travelling around school zones."

"Children are amongst our most vulnerable road users, and it's up to all of us to ensure they're protected.

"For motorists, this means slowing down and remaining alert around school zones and crossings.

"We're also asking parents, carers and teachers to talk to children about the importance of road safety and teach them to stop, look, listen and think when crossing the road.

"Slowing down means everyone can get to school and return home safely at the end of the day," he said.