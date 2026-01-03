Sketching on location

A group of urban sketchers hit the streets of Warragul recently, setting up on Palmerston St for a morning of drawing in their journals.

A range of beautiful sketches created by the artists.

The Baw Baw Sketch on Location Group is newly formed and previously met in Warragul at Railway Park on Queen St and at Civic Park.



One of the group organisers Jo Draisma said the group loved getting together to capture the scenery and experiences around them.

"We're happy to invite anyone who might like to draw with us to come along. All you need is your sketch book, art materials and a chair."



Urban sketching is a dynamic, expressive, and community-driven form of art that captures the essence of urban life through on-location drawing.



It's more than just a hobby; it's a global movement that encourages artists of all levels to observe and depict the world around them in real-time. At its core, urban sketching involves going out into the streets and drawing the surroundings with the goal of capturing the moment and the spirit of the place.



The Baw Baw Sketch on Location Group meet on the first Sunday of each month between 11am and 1pm. Everyone is welcome to attend, it's free and bookings are not required.



The next gathering will be on Sunday, January 4, outside Warragul Primary School on the corner of Victoria St and Albert Rd.

For more information, contact Jo Draisma on 0404 613 665.