Sewer main upgraded

Gippsland Water has completed construction of a major sewer main upgrade in Warragul's north-east as they aim to support the town's continued growth.

The new 1.5-kilometre sewer main increases capacity to improve service reliability and meet the needs of Warragul's expanding population.

It has been constructed from the corner of Stoddarts Rd and Sutton St, to the wastewater treatment plant in Albert Rd.

Managing director Sarah Cumming said the upgrade was an important investment in the region's future.

"Warragul has experienced significant growth over the last decade and is one of the fastest growing towns in Australia, with this trend expected to continue," Ms Cumming said.

"This new sewer will reduce the risk of system failures, allowing for greater reliability now and well into the future.

"The new sewer main's larger capacity will transport more wastewater which reduces the risk of spills, associated costs and environmental impacts."

The original sewer main, installed in 1971, could no longer meet demands due to its age and size.

Ms Cumming said Gippsland Water worked to minimise environmental impacts during construction.

"We undertook environmental assessments and used low-impact construction techniques to protect local flora and fauna," Ms Cumming said.

"We were able to relocate two Warragul burrowing crayfish and several Flinders pygmy perch to a nearby reserve to ensure the protection of these threatened species."