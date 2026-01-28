Scorcher at Thorpy
Thorpdale were at home for both of their weekend matches on a scorching Saturday but were brought undone in both encounters.
Division three: Thorpdale lost to Trafalgar (2) 69/76
Robert Preston, Brett Bailey, Geoff Savige and David Ferguson (skip) lost 17/22.
Karl Hechinger, Ross Pethybridge, Rebecca Jennings and Ron Mackie (skip) lost 16/19.
Neville Smith, Garry Howell, Alan McLure and Agnieszka Kozlowska (skip) won 16/15.
Brian O'Connell, Shane Chambers, Phillip Smith and Benjamin Powell (skip) drew 20-all.
Division seven: Thorpdale lost to Churchill (2) 27/45
Lynda Riach, Christine Winderlich, David Van Heurck and David Eeves (skip) lost 10/32.
Belinda Smith, Barb Butterworth, Ross McLure and Darron Fraser (skip) won 17/13.