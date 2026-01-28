Scorcher at Thorpy

It was a tough day for Brian O'Connell and his Thorpdale teammates as they suffered a narrow loss to Trafalgar at home. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

Thorpdale were at home for both of their weekend matches on a scorching Saturday but were brought undone in both encounters.

Division three: Thorpdale lost to Trafalgar (2) 69/76

Robert Preston, Brett Bailey, Geoff Savige and David Ferguson (skip) lost 17/22.

Karl Hechinger, Ross Pethybridge, Rebecca Jennings and Ron Mackie (skip) lost 16/19.

Neville Smith, Garry Howell, Alan McLure and Agnieszka Kozlowska (skip) won 16/15.

Brian O'Connell, Shane Chambers, Phillip Smith and Benjamin Powell (skip) drew 20-all.

Division seven: Thorpdale lost to Churchill (2) 27/45

Lynda Riach, Christine Winderlich, David Van Heurck and David Eeves (skip) lost 10/32.

Belinda Smith, Barb Butterworth, Ross McLure and Darron Fraser (skip) won 17/13.