Rotary recognises contributors

Bobby Tatlow (right) receives a certificate from Warragul Rotary Club president Lyn Bennet.

Warragul Rotary Club has recognised the efforts of two hard working volunteers with the presentation of prestigious Paul Harris Fellows.

Member Robert Dunlop and non-member Bobby Tatlow were both awarded Paul Harris Fellows, acknowledging their long term commitment to the club and its members.

Robert was presented his award as a hard working member who always supported the bulletin and other club activities. He expressed plenty of surprise on the night when presented with his certificate from president Lyn Bennet.

Bobby, though not a member of the club, has contributed as a volunteer to many Warragul Rotary functions and fundraising efforts for more than a decade.