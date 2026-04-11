Renewal grants boost projects

The Drouin Community Garden and Ellinbank Social Room are carrying out much needed developments and upgrades after receiving $10,000 each in grants funded through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR).

A $10,000 grant will help the Drouin Community garden to grow - following its first planting last month.

The Drouin Community Garden and Ellinbank Social Room are carrying out much needed developments and upgrades after receiving $10,000 each in grants funded through the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR).

The Drouin Community Garden was established late last year by the Committee of Drouin, on council owned land in Oak St, and is still in the early stages of development. Thirteen members of the garden are dedicated to showcasing what can be achieved in small gardens; and will plant herbs and fruit for locals to access.

The funding from FRRR will go towards helping to grow the garden.

"We are blown away and totally surprised with being successful in receiving a grant from FRRR," said Claire McArthur, secretary for Committee of Drouin and convener of Drouin Community Garden.

"$5000 will go towards storage, $3000 will go towards a wheelbarrow and tools and the rest will go towards filling garden beds with soil, mulch and compost. It's going to mean we'll have something to see much quicker."

The group also was successful in receiving a $5000 grant from the Warragul Downtowner and with previous funding from the Drouin Family Hotel and Drouin Rotary, is now well and truly on its way.

"This will mean our garden now will have a safe walking surface for all, and an interesting section for people with balconies," Ms McArthur said.

The Ellinbank Social Room - a key community hub managed by the Ellinbank Recreation Reserve Committee (ERRC) has been using the grant money to enhance the building, which has had little maintenance work since it was moved to the site decades ago.

The hub has been repainted throughout, had repairs to lights, replaced boards inside, and new carpet and vinyl flooring will be laid. The hallway, women's toilets and storeroom also will be improved.

Furniture at the hub will be replaced with good quality furniture from the Warragul Golf Club - following its recent upgrade.

ERRC president Darryl Hardy said the committee's secretary Danielle Auldist had been instrumental in applying for the funding and making the project happen.

"Everyone that comes in, and all the local people are happy with it," said Darryl.

The funding is thanks to FRRR's Strengthening Rural Communities (SRC) grant program which supports locally led initiatives to empower remote, rural and regional communities to be more vibrant, resilient and sustainable places to live, work, learn and invest.