Sport Record finish for swim club A record 52 swimmers from Warragul Swimming Club participated in the 2026 Victorian Country Long Course Swimming Championships last week, finishing sixth overall out of 39 country clubs. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published January 30, 2026 Warragul swimmers Will Blackwood, Gen Dennis, Meg McInerney and Will Upston cool down after a race at the Victorian Country Long Course Swimming Championships.