Ranasinghe racks up Titanic ton

by Samuel Laffy

Garfield-Tynong (8/214) vs Drouin (yet to bat)

A superb century to Kasun Ranasinghe helped Garfield-Tynong post a strong total against Drouin in their division two clash, with the talented all-rounder demonstrating immense composure in challenging conditions.

Coming to the crease following the early dismissals of Brayden Ridler – out cutting a ball straight to point off the bowling of Mitch Goodwin – and Jake Vandenberghe (who has his stumps splayed by Ben Dixon), Ranasinghe took his time settling at the crease before launching a volley of boundaries that put the Hawks bowlers on the backfoot.

Tate Burgmann (a stoic 52) turned back the clock with a disciplined half-century, and his calming presence seemed to inspire the best from Ranasinghe.

Bob Wilkinson (2/48) and Tim Lappin (4/61) delivered testing spells that thoroughly examined the technique of Ranasinghe, but he was up the challenge and his 111 saw the Titans reach – at the 65 over mark before presumably live scoring was abruptly ended – 8/214.



Buln Buln (239) vs Yarragon (yet to bat)

At Buln Buln Recreation Reserve, the Lyrebirds ensured it will be difficult for Yarragon to match heroics of their early-season encounter, having posted an intimidating total against the Panthers.

Corey Jagoe was at his belligerent best early in the piece – frequently sending the new Kookaburra to and over the fence – and his 58-ball 64 was the catalyst for Buln Buln's success over the course of the afternoon.

Ollie Langford (43 from 79) enjoyed his time at the crease, and as the Yarragon bowlers wilted in the afternoon sun the likes of Wilson Pollock (47 from 44) were able to capitalise.

Chamath Fernando (a sterling 5/47 from 17 overs) did his level best to restrict scoring, and Hewafonsekage Fonseka (2/47 off 21) provided capable support, but despite their efforts Buln Buln were still able to reach 239 before being dismissed in the 67th over.



Warragul (1/52) vs Hallora (123)

In the final encounter of round 12 action, Warragul well and truly hold the advantage over Hallora, with the Gulls requiring just 72 more runs to claim victory.

It's a position of power built on the back of a quality all-round bowling display, with just about every bowler who was handed the ball positively contributing.

David Wheeler (3/21) provided valuable breakthroughs with the new Kookaburra – removing the Halloran top three before too much damage could be done – whilst Patrick Mulqueen (2/25) and Harrison Radcliffe (2/8) chimed in with handy scalps as the afternoon progressed.

Kale Watkins – one of the more talented all-rounders to take to the field in the 2000s and 10s – made a surprise appearance for the Kangaroos, and he looked in excellent form until his innings was curtailed on 19 by Mulqueen.

From there, the Gulls took control and were able to dismiss Hallora for 123 in the 42nd over.

In reply, Mulqueen (26 from 71) and Greg Interlandi (22*) were able to stymie some testing bowling from Brett Watkins (0/6 from 5) and ensured there would be no early wobbles – Warragul finishing 1/52 at stumps.

Bye: Western Park