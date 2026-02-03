Police issue warning- "no more excuses"

Local police have issued a warning that "not being aware is no longer an excuse" when it comes to e-scooters and e-bike rules.

As use of electric devices soars, Baw Baw Highway Patrol acting sergeant Nicole Beames said police would no longer offer warnings for infringements such as under 16 drivers, pillion passengers or use on roads where the speed limit exceeded 60km/h.

Sgt Beames said proactive policing and education had been their focus for the past 12 months. But, the time for excuses and warnings was now over.

"This year will see local police take action and enforce the law in Victoria," she said. "Not being aware is no longer an excuse."

Her warning comes as RACV urged parents to understand legal restrictions and safety risks of e-scooters and e-bikes after many children received them as Christmas gifts.

"Electric bikes and electric scooters are not toys," said RACV head of policy James Williams. "E-scooters are actually illegal for children under 16 to use on Victorian roads and footpaths, and they are very dangerous for both riders and pedestrians given they can travel at speeds of up to 25km/h."

He also urged users to ensure they're prepared for breakdowns or emergencies, whether a flat tyre or mechanical issue.

Mr Williams said RACV recently funded state-wide research into e-scooter injuries to better understand crash causation and risk factors. Information is being collected from Royal Melbourne Hospital, Ambulance Victoria, Alfred Hospital, Royal Children's Hospital, Grampians Health Ballarat and St Vincent's Hospital, with the findings anticipated later this year.

"This research will help us determine if there are predictive factors that can be eliminated or reduced to make e-scooters safer for riders, pedestrians and other road users," Mr Williams said.

Sgt Beames also warned of the ramifications if owners adjusted the power on e-bikes.

"If it's over the legal power requirements or restrictions, then it's considered a motorcycle," she said. "The rider could be looking at unlicensed driving and unregistered vehicle charges and have the device impounded."

Sgt Beames said local police were aware of incidents involving e-scooters and e-bikes and expected these to grow as use increases.

Her message to under 16 drivers was, "if you scoot, you'll get the boot".

"No more excuses," she said. "'I didn't know' is no longer an excuse."

E-scooter laws in Victoria:

You can legally ride an e-scooter in Victoria if you: are at least 16-years-old; ride on shared-use paths (not on footpaths) or roads that have a speed limit up to 60km/h; wear a helmet; do not travel more than 20km/h; do not use a hand-held mobile phone; do not carry a passenger or animal; and, do not ride while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

E-bike laws in Victoria:

A legal e-bike has a maximum continuous rated power output of no more than 250 watts, motor assistance that cuts off after reaching 25km/h and functioning pedals.

Any electric bike that exceeds the legal power output (more than 250 watts) or where the motor continues once the speed reaches 25 km/h, is classified as a motor vehicle. You could be fined for driving an unregistered motor vehicle and driving without a valid licence.