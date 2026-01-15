Photographers awarded

A resurgence of membership and new activities were highlights for Warragul Camera Club last year.

Looking to this year, the club is expecting new activities and interests on the horizon as well as the club’s 70th anniversary.

Reflecting on the past year, Warragul Camera Club said regular competitions had been a key element of club membership and workshops, outings and other activities to provide enthusiasm, enjoyment and fun for members.

As part of that, the club recently awarded members for exceptional images with its 2025 award winners.

Awards included photographers of the year determined by aggregate points as well as images of the year, judged by Frankston Camera Club.

Photographer of the year awards:

Digital A grade: Terrie O’Dwyer.

Digital B grade: Keith Ward.

Creative digital A grade: Robyn Wright.

Creative digital B grade: Jan Bennett.

Print A grade: Des Lowe.

Print B grade: Kathy Burslem.

Image of the year awards:

Print A grade: “Vedda Man” by Jane Woodcock.

Print A grade runner-up: “By the Stream” by Russell Monson.

Print B grade: “Amazing Grace” by Cathie Langdon.

Print B grade runner-up: “Bark” by Michael Owen.

Digital A grade: “Mad Hatter” by Paul Robinson.

Digital A grade runner-up: “National Gallery of Australia” by David Woodcock.

Digital B grade: “Eyes On You” by Sharyn Swanepoel.

Digital B grade runner-up: “Greater Egret” by Michael Owen.

Creative digital A grade: “Releasing the Book Moths” by Greg Mitchell.

Creative digital A grade runner-up: “Swipe to Play” by Terrie O’Dwyer.

Creative digital A grade runner-up: “Chimney Stack” by Ruth Burleigh.

Creative digital B grade: “In the Zone” by Thomas Gruber.

Creative digital B grade runner-up: “Autumn’s Colour” by Jan Bennett.