Parkers power past Hallora

A powerful display from Western Park has consigned Hallora to the bottom of the table.

by Samuel Laffy

Hallora (145) def. by Western Park (2/146)

Western Park consigned Hallora to once again be sitting near the bottom of the division two table, following their emphatic eight-wicket win on the weekend.

In pursuit of a middling total of 145 – considering the speed at which the ball runs across the outfield at Hallora Recreation Reserve – the Warriors wasted little time in attacking the opening duo of Dilpreet Singh and Brett Watkins.

On their day the Halloran duo are quick to settle and once in rhythm are nigh on impossible to disrupt. But the aggressive instincts of Ben Mills (who notched another quality innings of 65 from 61 balls) and the mindful approach of Jack Barnes (who chimed in with 51*) meant that there was little the Kangaroos attack could do to stymie the flow of runs.

All in all, it took until just the 24th over for Western Park to reach their target, taking home the points with a minimum of fuss.

Earlier in the day, the Kangaroos' innings was a one-man show, with Tom Williams (a brilliant 85 from 100 balls) the only batter capable of seizing momentum and counterattacking with any intent.

However, with Jack Walsh (2/28), Mills (2/26), and Tyler McMillan (2/9) in fine form there was little any of his teammates could do.



Warragul (7/191) def. Buln Buln (140)

Warragul remain atop the division two table following the weekend's action, with the Gulls compiling an all-round team batting performance that lifted them to a 51-run win over Buln Buln.

Eddie McGillivray (42 from 60) and Lachlan Ramage (a run-a-ball 52) set the tone for the innings, and their ability to stoutly defend the 'good' balls whilst also quickly latching onto anything loose ensured that the Lyrebirds attack struggled to contain scoring for large parts of the Warragul innings.

Ish Ratnayake (3/48) and Sam Reid (2/36) did what they could, but at the end of 40 overs the Gulls had posted an intimidating total of 7/191.

In reply, Buln Buln lost Lachlan Jagoe to the second ball of the innings – trapped in front by David Wheeler (3/23 from 8) – but Corey Jagoe and Wilson Pollock soon set about rectifying the situation.

Jagoe was at his boundary-blitzing best, striking 70 from just 57 balls, whilst Pollock cleared the fence with impressive regularity.

However, Ramage (4/19) was able to induce mistakes from the pair just as it seemed the Lyrebirds would run away with the game, and from then on wicket after wicket fell.

A collapse of 9/27 took Buln Buln from a position of control at 1/113 to dismal defeat at 140 all out, a flurry of wickets that showed just how quickly a game of cricket can turn.



Yarragon (9/146) def. by Drouin (3/148)

In the final encounter of division two, Drouin took out a seven-wicket win over Yarragon, the Hawks cruising to victory on the back of two exceptional knocks from Clint Gilpin and Matt Kouris.

Chasing 9/146, Drouin were on the back-foot early when Bailey Osseweyer had his stumps disturbed by Addison Cumming, and Laytten Smith was able to breach the defences of Jack McConville soon after.

However, Gilpin (43*) and Kouris (a superb 60) combined for 95-run third wicket stand that ensured the Panthers wouldn't be able to claim another upset win.

Paul Timewell (20*) applied the finishing touches as Drouin reached 3/148 in the 33rd over.

Earlier in the day, Chamath Fernando looked in promising form on his way to 39, but he lacked the requisite support to take Yarragon to a position of strength, with Timewell (3/20) and Perry (2/24) able to make regular incisions to stem the flow of runs.

Bye: Garfield-Tynong