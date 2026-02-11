Nieuwerth nails big score

WDCA under 15 girls captain Amy Nieuwerth was in blistering form on Wednesday, blasting 51 from 20 balls to lift her team to their highest score of the season.

Thirteen-year-old Amy Nieuwerth stunned the Warragul and District Cricket Association under 13 division two competition on Wednesday, leading her team to victory with a quickfire 51 runs off 20 balls.

Playing in the all-girl combination team set up by WDCA to support girls in cricket, Nieuwerth lifted her side to a season-high of 175 in the T20 format while playing against Catani at Logan Park.

"I was captaining the game and we won the toss and decided to ball first," explained Nieuwerth.

With Catani making 156 runs off 20 overs, it would be a tough task for the girls team with their previous highest score being 127.

"I batted third and made 22 runs off 12 balls before retiring. I later went back in and made 29 more runs off my final eight balls."

Nieuwerth hit 12 fours across her innings, including two fours off her last two balls before retiring not out for a second time.

"It felt so good to have made a half century. I like playing with the girls and having a good laugh with them. It is also so good to have the whole team supporting me," she said.

Teammate Mia Wilson contributed 19 from 20 balls, Annabelle Davidson was not out with 19 from 19 and Dillon Jagoe made 12 from 12 balls, retiring not out.

Established as an initiative to boost participation of girls playing cricket, the WDCA under 15 girls team comprises 12 players from across the Warragul and District league.

Coach John Allsop has been impressed with the progress made by the team across the season.

"The team has really come together to support each other and create a positive atmosphere," he said.

"They have passed my expectations. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would see a half-century or see every player supporting Amy and contributing to the win."

For Nieuwerth, the team was an opportunity to play with other girls.

"I have been playing cricket for about five years. I joined the WDCA team because I wanted to play against people my own age and play with girls" she said.

"I really enjoy playing cricket with the girls because we have so much fun and enjoy playing together."

Nieuwerth also plays in the Gippsland Pride Cricket Academy and represented WDCA at the Sophie Molineux Cup in January.