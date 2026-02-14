More bush kinder places

Longwarry and Mary Beck Kindergartens are set to receive State Government funding for the popular bush kinder program.

Photo by Sandra Seitamaa / Unsplash

The two kindergartens are part of a $900,000 expansion of the program to an additional 150 kindergartens across the state.

The program's expansion will give more children the chance to learn, explore and play in nature.

Bush Kinder takes learning beyond the classroom and into parks, bushland and beaches, where children can climb explore and discover the natural world – building confidence, curiosity and a love of the outdoors.

The supervised programs give children safe opportunities to learn through play, supporting their physical and cognitive development while encouraging independence and problem-solving.

Minister for Children Lizzie Blandthorn said every child, from regional communities to smallest suburbs, deserved the chance to learn in nature, to climb, explore and discover.

"Bush Kinder gives them that freedom – and we're proud to help 150 more kinders take learning outdoors."

The government is investing $3.6 million to expand Bush Kinder programs in up to 600 kindergarten services. Since the grants started, 300 services have already received funding to establish or improve their programs.