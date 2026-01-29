Midweek joy for Neerim

A tough weekend was made easier to take by an unbeaten Tuesday for Neerim District.

Hot conditions faced bowlers for round 12 with an earlier start for Neerim division two bowlers.

Division two: Neerim District lost to Boolarra 76/93

Division two started play two hours earlier than scheduled in an effort to avoid the game against second placed Boolarra being cut short due to heat.

The visitors held sway for much of the day but in the last few ends, scores tightened up on three of the four rinks. By the end of the 84 ends, the visitors won 76/93 winning all four rinks and the 16 points on offer.

Two of the Neerim rinks fell short by a single shot and another by two shots.

In seventh place the team travels to Traralgon RSL for the penultimate round of the season.



Division four: Neerim District (2) lost to Yarragon 46/129

Division four went to Yarragon where the hosts were far too good on their home grass green winning all four rinks and the 16 points, 129/46.

Best rink for Neerim which fell short by a single shot was that of Linda Chapple, Wendy Olsson, Graeme Wingrove and Jim Schroeder.

Division four play Newborough this weekend.



Midweek

Both midweek teams played round 11 at home .

Division two: Neerim District defeated Traralgon (2) 59/35

Division two welcomed Traralgon (2) and the contest was befitting of both teams' positions on the ladder. It was a tight tussle for most of the day until the home team gained the ascendancy going onto win all three rinks, the contest 59/35 and the 16pts on offer.

Division two are in third position on the ladder, five points ahead of fourth and 10 pts ahead of fifth position. Division two travels to Morwell to play the second placed team next week.

King Rink for the day was that of Sian Clarke, Terry Giffin, Chris Hogan and Julie Adams.

Division five: Neerim District (2) defeated Trafalgar (3) 46/27

Division five hosted Trafalgar Bowls Club and they enjoyed a good win over the visitors 46/27 earning the team the 10 points on offer with both rinks winning.

The best rink was that of Wendy Olsson, Mel Neil, Roger Till and Graeme Wingrove.

Division five are in fourth position on the ladder and travel to Warragul to play the fifth placed team today.

In SipNBowls (SNB2) the ladder leaders, Jolly Rolly Poly's appeared well in control of their round 11 match until the very last end, when second placed Footbowlers' six-shot win levelled the scores.

Bust ya Bowls continued their winning streak and jumped into first place, whilst the NOBS victory put them into second place ahead the participants in the tied rink. With two rounds to be played it is a very open competition.