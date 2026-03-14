March exhibitions with BBAA

Two new and exciting exhibitions are now on display at the Baw Baw Arts Alliance Station Gallery in Yarragon.

Members of the BBAA Friday Fibre group, Heather Brimblecombe, Karen-Anne Jones, Marlene Ogden and Jenny Tulloch with their display at the Station Gallery.

Two new and exciting exhibitions are now on display at the Baw Baw Arts Alliance Station Gallery in Yarragon.

In the Main Gallery throughout March is "Featherlight", a display created by Alycia Wilson, a young artist new to the BBAA. Alycia's exhibition features a range of beautifully vibrant paintings of birdlife.

Alycia has captured the exotic nature of birds and conveyed her own passion for birds and her art through colour, texture, design and shape. She described her style as sitting between realism and abstraction and executes her work through watercolour and acrylic.

Alycia has been assisted by the BBAA's annual commitment to support young and emerging artist to display and further develop their work.

Displayed "On the Wall" this month is "Forged in Felt" - an exhibition of felt work created by members of the BBAA Friday Fibre group.

Jenny Tulloch, Heather Brimblecombe, Marlene Ogden and Karen-Anne Jones have worked together over the last 11 years, all sharing an interest in textile arts.

Their friendship has been strengthened over a mutual passion for felt making.

Even if you are familiar with the art of felt making, this is a display you won't want to miss. From framed, tiny and intricately detailed felt works to larger works, some using natural dyeing techniques, the exhibition is sure to inspire anyone to take up the art of felting.

The Station Gallery in Yarragon is open from Wednesday through to Sunday from 10am to 3pm.

Both the "Featherlight" and "Forged in Felt" exhibitions will remain on display until Sunday March 29.