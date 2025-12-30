Lucky 13 for Pat

The number 13 may be considered unlucky for some, but not for Neerim District bowler Pat Fraser Aurisch.

Neerim District bowler Pat Fraser Aurisch (left) celebrates her 13th women's singles championship alongside club president and marker John Rochford and runner-up Karren Sheers.

The number 13 may be considered unlucky for some, but not for Neerim District bowler Pat Fraser Aurisch.

Pat recently won her 13th women's singles championship at the club with a 25/20 win over good friend Karren Sheers in a high quality final.

The final was entertaining, with never more than a shot or two in it for the first 13 ends. That was until Karren grabbed three shots and a four-shot lead in the 14th end.



The next two ends went to Pat to get the match back on an even footing, and the two continued to go toe to toe.



By the 25th end, Pat had got out to a nine-shot lead for the score to be 24/15. However, the match was not over, with Karren winning the next three ends to get within four shots.



On the 29th end, Pat clinched her 13th club championship.