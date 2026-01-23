Longwarry topples top team

Longwarry's division one weekend team beat top side Traralgon to keep their finals hopes alive.

In what has been a sad couple of weeks for the Longwarry Bowls Club, following the sudden death of respected life member and club legend Barry White, the club put up some great results over the week with four of the five pennant teams getting up.

Division one: Longwarry defeated Traralgon 83/77

The division one team set off to Traralgon to take on the top team.

In a tight match all day, the Longwarry team managed to get over the line winning two of the four rinks and getting up by six shots in a great team effort to keep their finals hopes alive.

Hank Metselaar, Nat Cousin, Russell White and Kenneth Towt (skip) defeated by James Scullin's team 12/24.

Jan Aubrey, Dale Weller, Ken White and Glenn Pask (skip) defeated by Michael Yacoub's team 20/26.

Grant Pask, Jason LIeshout, Trevor Kitchin and Ian Peterson (skip) defeated Wayne Lynch's team 30/15.

Jodie Ashby, Graeme Aubrey, Craig Cousin, David Ashby (skip) defeated Vin Mcllwain's team 21/12.

Division three: Longwarry (2) defeated Yinnar 102/72

Division three hosted Yinnar at the Dome and also had a tough game for the majority of the day, but the Longwarry team pulled away to record a convincing 30 shot win with a top two finish still in sight.

Peter Beechey, David Wilson, Mark Serong and John Majkut (skip) defeated Gavin Osborne's team 33/8.

Col Finger, Darrell Beaumont, Dale Hendrick and Simon Counsel (skip) defeated Jennifer Harris's team 32/12.

Rob Quinn, Blake Bartrop, Peter Lieshout and Hogg Mitchell (skip) defeated by Luka Djudurovic's team 21/28.

Jesse La Frantz, Chris Butler, Hayden McCarthy and John McCarthy (skip) defeated by Tim Roach's team 16/24.

Division six: Longwarry (3) lost to Boolarra (2) 50/72

Division six travelled to Boolarra and faced some tricky conditions and fought hard most of the day, managing to win one of the three rinks.

Heather Cumpstey, Barry Short, Mick Taylor and Bill Cook (skip) defeated Colin Brick's team 21/18.

Carol Gibbon, Ross Twite, Colleen Butterworth and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated by Michael Schelling's team 13/30.

Elio Megetto, Andrew Parker, Darren Van Den Berghe and Ronnie Te Giffel (skip) defeated by Keith Holme's team 16/24.



Midweek

Midweek pennant started back last Tuesday with both teams at home at the Dome.

Division three hosted Morwell Club and totally outplayed their opponent for the majority of the match, recording a convincing 58 shot win, to consolidate their position on top of the ladder.

Division four hosted Traralgon and won two of the three rinks to record a seven shot win to keep their finals aspirations alive.

Division three: Longwarry defeated Morwell Club (2) 94/36

Jan Aubrey, Col Finger, Dale Weller and Graeme Aubrey (skip) defeated Geoff Unwin's team 44/4.

Robert Quinn, Barry Short, Peter Lieshout and Jason Lieshout (skip) defeated Roger Rejmer's team 19/17.

Peter Beechey, Nat Cousin, Jodie Ashby and Richard Ross (skip) defeated Ray Ancilleri's team 31/15.

Division four: Longwarry (2) defeated Traralgon (4) 56/49

Carol Gibbon, Ross Twite, Ronnie TeGiffel and John McCarthy (skip) defeated Ingrid Snell's team 26/14.

Chris Footit, Elio Megetto, Graham Woolstencroft and Dale Hendrick (skip) defeated Jill Beck's team 16/11.

Daryl Beaumont, Colleen Butterworth, David Angee and Sharon Twite (skip) defeated by Shirley Richardson's team 14/24.