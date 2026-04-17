Lions roar to victory

Moe defeated reigning premiers Leongatha in the opening round of the Gippsland League season.

A potential grand final preview went down to the wire in Saturday's round one action as one of the Gippsland League's fiercest rivalries turned into a one-way drubbing.

Here's what you might have missed this week.

Leongatha vs Moe

Moe has fired the first warning shot of the Gippsland League season by taking down reigning premiers Leongatha on their home deck.

The pre-season premiership fancies appeared to be doing it easy when they led by 30 points at half time only to have to withstand a barnstorming Parrots comeback, who refused to die wondering.

Some defensive brilliance from key back Declan Keilty saved the day for the Lions in the end, allowing them to hold on for an 8.6 (54) to 5.12 (42) win.

Keilty was a wall at times in the Moe backline, repelling attack after attack to lift his side to victory despite losing the inside 50 count by 21.

Many eyes were on how the Lions' headline recruit in recently retired AFL player James Harmes would perform on debut for his new side.

The Melbourne premiership midfielder put on a strong showing, winning 29 disposals and booting two goals - one of which was a wonderful checkside set shot from 40m against the boundary.

Things were all coming up Moe early as the Lions kept Leongatha goalless to half time – a sight rarely seen in recent years, especially at Parrot Park.

Once Leongatha got rolling it looked as if they were primed to snatch the game away, only for Keilty and co. to stand tall when required.

New Lion Riley D'Arcy kicked four goals in his own debut for the club and will undoubtedly be keen to have Ben Crocker alongside him soon after the former Magpie and Crow made a return from injury in the twos.

Myles Poholke, Harry Pepper and Blake Mullane rounded out Moe's top performers.

Leongatha's best were Kim Drew, new ruck Jack Sheridan, Ned Hanily, Ben Fort and Aaron and Dyson Heppell.

Morwell vs Wonthaggi

A powerful last quarter display saw Wonthaggi take round one honours over Morwell on the Tigers' home deck.

Leading by just four points heading into the last quarter, the visitors broke the shackles and booted five straight goals to hand new coach Tristan Francis a perfect start to his time at the club, the final score 9.14 (68) to 5.7 (37).

The rest of the day had been a real arm wrestle as both sides worked their way through breezy conditions.

The first quarter belonged to the Tigers and the second to the Power, until two Morwell goals in the third promised a thrilling finish.

Wonthaggi had other ideas however, as forward Cooper McInnes made his mark, kicking three majors in the final term to help his team over the line.

Morwell, who also have a new coach in Shaun Mooney, showed plenty of endeavour despite running out of petrol tickets.

Wonthaggi were best served by Hunter Tiziani, Jai Williams, Joshua Bates, Brodie Mabilia, Bryce Joyce and Kaj Patterson.

Aidan Quigley, Hugh Dunbar, Campbell Blewett, Zac Cheffers, Burkeley Macfarlane and Cody Mackay fought hard for Morwell.

Maffra vs Sale

The 'Battle of the Birds' turned into a mauling of the Magpies on Saturday as Maffra inflicted a heavy 72-point defeat on their bitter rivals.

An exodus of senior talent has put Sale into some dicey territory for season 2026 and Maffra certainly enjoyed the chance to sink the boot in, a blistering eight-goal term setting up a thumping 18.17 (125) to 8.5 (43) victory.

The Eagles, now coached by Hayden Burgiel, were simply far too strong, putting the Magpies to the sword for every mistake they made.

The second quarter – in which the Eagles booted 8.1 to no score – was particularly punishing.

Jack McQuillen (four goals) dominated proceedings for the home side and was ably assisted by the likes of Danny Butcher, Max Stobie, Thomas Scott and Jett Killoran.

Plenty have predicted 2026 will be a long year for Sale, who haven't been able to put up a thirds side. If their first-up performance in the seniors is anything to go by, the punters might be right.

Ashton Wright, Kaden McCulloch, Cooper Rand, Jarrod Freeman, Jordan Dessent (five goals) and Archer Gerrand were their better players on the day.

Traralgon vs Bairnsdale

Traralgon took the opportunity of a rare Saturday night game to flaunt their talent as they dismissed Bairnsdale by 65 points.

The Maroons rarely looked troubled throughout the 14.15 (99) to 5.4 (34) result, kicking 11 goals to three after quarter time.

Last year's runners-up will have a point to prove in season 2026 after their terrible grand final showing and a big win right off the bat is the perfect way to get things started.

The gap in quality between the sides was evident throughout the night, particularly after Bairnsdale lost their primary ball winner in Will Mitchell during the off-season.

Some inaccuracy in the final term kept things from becoming even more of a blowout – the Maroons kicked 1.7 as the weather picked up – but otherwise had too much firepower.

The ever-dangerous Harvey Neocleous was constantly a threat for Traralgon when the ball hit the ground as midfield bull Luis D'Angelo - playing thanks to Casey's week off – played a brilliant hand through the middle of Terry Hunter Oval.

Cooper Brown, Tye Hourigan, Connor Ambler and Joel Scholtes were other Maroons to impress.

For Bairnsdale, recruit Oscar Morrison constantly presented up forward, while Ethan East, Damon O'Connor, Tyran Rees, Cooper Harvey and Sam Townsend were all admirable in their efforts.