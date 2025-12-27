Kennedy is champion

Thorpdale Bowling Club's men's singles champion Ross Kennedy (left) is congratulated by marker Graeme "Grady" Edwards (centre) and runner-up Geoff Savige.

Ross Kennedy won the men's singles championship final at Thorpdale Bowling Club on Thursday afternoon.

Played in hot conditions, Ross defeated Geoff Savige 20-10 in the final with vice president Graeme "Grady" Edwards presiding as marker.

The final was played in front of a good gallery of supporters, who were all a lot cooler in the shade.

Grady made use of the paddles to ensure the gallery were kept informed of the winner of the far end, and this kept the interest going strong.