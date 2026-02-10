Kangas looking Sharpe in division four

A half-century from Benjamin Sharpe lifted Hallora to a commanding win in division four.

by Samuel Laffy

Hallora (3/142) def. Jindivick (140)

Benjamin Sharpe's pugnacious half-century saw Hallora claim a seven-wicket win over Jindivick on the weekend, with the Kangaroos using their home ground experience to good measure in a clinical victory.



Despite Christopher De Vent (57 from 90) causing frustration for the Halloran attack, the rest of the Jumping Jacks XI struggled to exert any influence, and they were dismissed for 140 in the 40th over.

Michael Buzasi (3/38), Ed Lemmon (2/15 off 8), and Lochie Wilson (2/12 from 6) were all in excellent form with ball-in-hand, and they ensured that Jindivick were never able to bat with fluency.

In reply, Sharpe (a tremendous 52*) was unperturbed by anything the Jumping Jacks attack delivered, and together with Wilson (24) and Keaton Brown (a run-a-ball 27) helped Hallora reach victory in the 29th over.



Buln Buln (8/228) def. Drouin (154)

Buln Buln's superb summer continued on Saturday, with the Lyrebirds taking out a 74-run win over Drouin in their round 17 clash.

And – as has been the case across the season – it was yet another of the Lyrebird's talented youngsters who led the charge.

Joe Sheehan (33 from 34) and Charlie Lindau (36 off 31) delivered a taste of what was to come early in the piece. And although Rick McKerrow endured a rare failure, dismissed for a golden duck, Charlie Kilmartin more than made up for it.

A feature of his innings was his ability to manipulate the field and work the ball into gaps – with his 88-ball 90* containing just seven boundaries – and his exuberance saw the Drouin change bowlers struggle to stymie scoring.

Isaiah Glover (3/34) and Sam Barwick (4/31) made regular breakthroughs but despite their efforts Buln posted 8/228.

In reply, some exceptional bowling from Sheehan (4/37) and Coby Bridger (3/8 off 5) decimated the Hawks XI, with the scoreboard at one point reading 7/59.

Trent Wardle (54 from 45) was in fine form, but not even a 58-run 10th-wicket stand could stave off defeat for Drouin.



Garfield-Tynong (6/127) def. by Ellinbank (1/129)

The expanses of Tynong – and the usually lush outfield – are a recipe for slow scoring at the best of times, but Ellinbank threw those notions to the wind in their nine-wicket win over Garfield-Tynong, with the Eagles unstoppable in their run chase.

Having bowled with excellent control to restrict the Titans to 6/127 – a total only made possible thanks to an audacious knock of 68 to Mark Bowman, whose boundary-striking ability was on full display – Ellinbank began their chase with an eye on an early finish.

Adam Campbell (48, including seven fours and a six) set the tone – attacking the likes of Peter Scicluna (0/43 from 5) and Isaac Cornell (1/25 off 4) and Jaipal Singh carried on the assault.

Singh – who struck 11 boundaries as part of a vicious half-century – notched 64* to lift Ellinbank to victory in just the 20th over, with the Garfield-Tynong attack helpless to curtail scoring.

Bye: Western Park