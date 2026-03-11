Kangas crush Hawks in division four

Hallora's Michael Buzasi helped lift Hallora to a semi-final win in division four, putting them into the grand final against Buln Buln.

by Samuel Laffy

Drouin (92) def. by Hallora (7/161)

Sterling all-round efforts from Michael Buzasi and Steven Fox carried Hallora to a comfortable 69-run win over Drouin in their division four semi-final clash, with the duo thoroughly outclassing their opponents.



Angus Hales (1/13 from 6) and John Perry (0/18 off 5) delivered tidy opening spells that quelled scoring in the early overs, but Fox (31 from 56) and Buzasi (a rambunctious 49-ball 56) soon set about expanding the Kangaroos' strokeplay, and the change bowlers struggled to stymie their progress.

Buzasi was particularly intent on hastening proceedings, swiping five boundaries and two comprehensive maximums, and together they lifted Hallora to 7/161 at the end of their allotted overs.

Recognising the importance of early scoring in a challenging run chase, Sam Barwick (25 from 22) was in menacing from against the new ball duo of Davis McConnell (2/19 from 8) and John Riley, but before he could truly make a dent in the required runs he was lured into a false stroke.

John Perry set about stifling the Kangaroos' momentum, but aside from Adin Short (who was typically belligerent in his approach to time at the crease) there was precious little for the Drouin faithful to celebrate as the afternoon progressed.

Fox (4/5 from 5) did as he's done for many a summer - targeting the stumps and using subtle changes in pace and length - and after the Hawks had reached relative comfort at 4/64, he triggered a flurry of wickets.

Perry was trapped in front by Fox to begin the malaise for Drouin, and he put the final nails in their coffin shortly after when he had Short smartly caught by Keaton Brown.

Luke Nieuwerth (2/8 from 2.1) then chimed in with handy scalps, as the Hawks were eventually dismissed for 92 in the 26th over.

Buln Buln (6/183) def. Western Park (6/182)

Across the entire summer the youthful Lyrebirds squad has swept all before them, and their ability to outgun teams in almost any situation was again in display on Saturday as Buln Buln took home a four-wicket win over a gallant Western Park.

And on a day where batters struggled across the WDCA, the Buln Buln Recreation Reserve delivered a rare high-scoring contest, with the Lyrebirds casting aside any potential doubts from old adages of 'runs on the board being double their worth.'

The Warriors had batted with aplomb to compile 6/182 from their allotted overs, with Toby Maughan (a free flowing 33) in fine form at the top of the order.

Alongside regular stablemate Jack Powell (who compiled another excellent half-century to cap off a prosperous season), the duo added 66 for the opening stand, despite the likes of James Clifton (2/24 from 8) and Will McKerrow (2/42 off 8) testing their fortitude.

Matt Roberts chimed in with a racy 22-ball 28, and whilst the middle order couldn't perhaps accelerate as they would've liked, their total was certainly one that looked set to challenge Buln Buln.

Connor Fleming provided the perfect start for Western Park as they sought to upset the ladder-leaders - latching onto a return chance from Tyler Steenholdt in his first over - although Joe Sheehan (33 from 46) and William McKerrow (a classy 52 from 76) launched an effective rearguard.

Breakthroughs from Aiden Gilbert (2/45 from 7) saw Western Park seemingly holding the advantage as the game neared its conclusion, as Buln Buln stared down a potentially tricky ask of 55 runs from the final nine overs.

The Lyrebirds had an ace in their hand though, with talented all-rounder Charlie Kilmartin still at the crease.

Having compiled several dynamic knocks across the summer his boundary-striking ability is no secret, and he set about taking the attack to the Warriors' attack.

Crucially, Kilmartin took 15 runs from the 33rd over, and despite some tidy bowling from Fleming (1/28 from 8) boundaries began to flow.

The chase was sealed in the 39th over thanks to a hastily scampered single, sending Buln Buln through to the decider next weekend against Hallora.