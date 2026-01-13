Kangas bounce back in division two

Warragul's Kyle Baker bowls during his side's win over Yarragon in Saturday's division two action. Photograph by AMANDA EMARY.

by Samuel Laffy

Drouin (3/144) def. by Hallora (8/155)

Having endured a torrid time in the pre-Christmas portion of the summer, Hallora began the new year in a fashion those in the squad would be more accustomed to in previous seasons as the Kangaroos clinched an 11-run win over Drouin.

It was a victory that came off the back of a superb bowling performance from the Halloran attack, with the constant pressure applied by the bowlers enough to defend a somewhat middling total.

Brett Watkins (1/12 from 8) was back to his best, moving the ball both ways and challenging the defensive techniques of the Hawks' batters, whilst Harrison McConnell (3/29 off 8) never allowed the Drouin line-up to settle.

Their performances meant that despite the likes of Jack McConville (13 from 45) and Matthew Stevens (23 off 62) being able to occupy the crease they weren't able to accelerate scoring.

John Perry (18*) and Tim Lappin (15*) showed promise late, but ultimately Drouin could only post 5/144 in reply to Hallora's 8/155.

The Kangaroos' total was made possible by Watkins' sublime 56*, whilst Tom Williams chimed in with 19 at the top of the order.

Warragul (5/135) def. Yarragon (132)

Yarragon put in a spirited display against Warragul, but the Gulls' depth ultimately saw them emerge victorious, with the Panthers' lower order unable to capitalise on a promising start.

Angus Kirkham (25 from 49) and Chamath Fernando (40 from just 43 balls) were able to attack against Warragul's change bowlers – having seen off a testing opening spell from Paul Wookey (1/15 from 6) – and at one stage the scoreboard read 3/106, Yarragon in with a strong chance of posting a challenging target.

However, Lachlan Ramage (3/20) changed the complexion of the game in the latter part of Yarragon's innings, triggering a collapse of 7/26 that saw them dismissed for just 132.

In reply, the Gulls were on the back foot early as Laytten Smith (2/32) removed Isara Jayasinghe and Eddie McGillivray cheaply, but Greg Interlandi (22 from 54) and Ramage (65* off 81) steadied the ship.

Ramage then chanced his arm against the Panthers attack – blasting four massive sixes in his half-century – and the lift in momentum helped Warragul reach 5/135 in the 35th over.

Western Park (7/222) def. Garfield-Tynong (120)

The final match of the round in division two saw Western Park romp to victory against Garfield-Tynong, with the Titans finding themselves outclassed in every department.

Ben Mills – who provided yet another demonstration of his hitting ability – notched a run-a-ball half-century to propel scoring at beginning of the Warriors' innings, and 'Sheriff' Geals and Tyler McMillan continued the attack.

Geals – after a watchful start to his innings – was particularly brutal on anything back of a length on his way to a run-a-ball 58, whilst McMillan (28 from 26) displayed immaculate timing.

Kasun Ranasinghe (2/48) and Ricky Mitchell (2/40) chimed in with wickets, but they couldn't prevent Western Park from posting a formidable 7/222.

In reply, Matt Dodman (27 from 35) looked resplendent early on but was undone by a fizzing off-break that dipped late from 'Jumbo' Allen.

Archer Burgmann showed another glimpse of his talent with 46, but aside from that duo there was precious little for Garfield-Tynong supporters to celebrate.

Ben Allsop (3/15) showed excellent rhythm with the new ball, whilst Tyler McMillan's (4/20) ability to drift the ball with the wind saw the Titans bundled out for just 120 in the 35th over.

Bye: Buln Buln