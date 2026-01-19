Helping hand



by Yvette Brand

Reaping the benefits of a high yielding hay season, West Gippsland farmers are extending their hand of generosity by donating fodder to fire-impacted Victorian farmers.

Only days after the call for help, a Lions Need for Feed semi trailer was pulling out of Lardner Park on Friday, loaded with hay bales bound for fire stricken Alexandra farmers.

"This has grown very quickly," Lions Need for Feed co-ordinator Graham Cockerell said. "In general, it has been a really good response and we have already delivered hundreds of bales from depots set up this week."

Alex Scott livestock manager Neil Darby heard Need for Feed was looking for a Gippsland donations depot and Lardner Park was quick to respond.

Mr Cockerell said it was still early days and the depots were busy collecting donations before delivery.

He said there were already 60 trucks signed up for this weekend to deliver donations from around the state.

In his 20th year of co-ordinating emergency response hay drives, Mr Cockerell said it was about "rural communities helping each other." He said it was not too long ago that West Gippsland farmers were on the receiving end, following Black Saturday and Bunyip Ridge fires.

Neerim Junction farmer David Young also responded to the call for help, co-ordinating a Neerim district response which saw almost 70 bales from local farmers leave on Friday, bound for fire areas.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said it was not surprising for regional communities to be so generous."Our farmers are really aware that crisis can strike at any time but it's really nice to see they help out at any time," she said.

Cr Wilson said it was great to have a facility like Lardner Park to respond to the need. "I am really proud our community can support the initiative in getting the hay to where it needs to be."

Lardner Park chief executive officer Craig Debnam said there was a positive response straight away from local farmers.

"We see the best of Australians and our own community at times like this," he said.

Lardner Park also will work with local farmer Rob Pandolfo to cut and bale hay on a number of Lardner Park paddocks to donate.

Mr Debnam said Evans Petroleum and Brandt also were supporting the initiative.

Mr Pandolfo acknowledged the "really good season for fodder" on West Gippsland farms this year.

"It looked like it was going to be horrific in August but many have done two cuts, some have done three. So some farmers have hay to donate," he said.

Member for Narracan Wayne Farnham said he was really proud of the local community supporting farming communities across the state.

"We all know farmers have been doing it tough this year and these bushfires are ongoing."

Mr Farnham did not hold back in taking a swipe at the State Government in his call for the Emergency Services Volunteer Fund levy on primary producers to be abolished.

"Now would be a good time for the government to reverse the unfair tax the ESVF will impose on primary producers in this state.

"Farming communities will now have to re-fence, buy new livestock and buy in feed. Now is the not the time for this tax to be implemented in July 2026," he said.

Donations

Deliveries to Lardner Park can be made between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday through gate three. A tractor with hay forks will be available to assist unloading.

Donations of fewer than 15 round bales or an equivalent quantity can be delivered directly to Lardner Park. Working dog food and other pet supplies also are being accepted.

For donations exceeding 15 round bales or equivalent, on-farm pick-up can be arranged through Graham Cockerell (5944 4111 or 0459 444 111).

Financial donations can be made at www.needforfeed.org/donate