Police warning for winter conditions

As colder weather and reduced visibility become more common across the region, Baw Baw Highway Patrol police have encouraged all road users to adjust their driving and riding behaviour to suit the conditions.

Baw Baw Highway Patrol acting sergeant Trent Montgomery said the message was clear and simple: "slow down, drive or ride to the conditions, ensure your vehicle or motorcycle is roadworthy, and make safety your priority every time you use the road."

"Drivers should increase following distances, reduce speed where appropriate, ensure headlights are used correctly, and remain alert for changing road surfaces, particularly during early mornings and evenings when roads may be damp, frosty, or slippery," he said.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists also play an important role in road safety during periods of reduced visibility.

"Wearing bright or reflective clothing, ensuring lights are operational, and making themselves as visible as possible to other road users can greatly reduce the risk of collisions," acting sgt Montgomery said.

"Motorcyclists should pay particular attention to road surface and conditions, as wet roads, debris and reduced traction can have serious consequences."

So far this year, 109 lives have been lost on Victorian roads with 64 occurring in regional areas, according to Transport Accident Commission (TAC) data.

Eight people have been killed on roads in the Gippsland region this year, according to TAC data as of midnight, June 3.

Acting sgt Montgomery said motorcycle safety would be a key focus for Baw Baw Highway Patrol over the coming months, with recent serious injury collision data in Baw Baw continuing to show a significant over-representation of motorcyclists in serious injury crashes.

Of particular concern are riders who are unlicensed, unregistered, riders wearing insufficient protective equipment, and motorcycles that do not comply with roadworthiness and vehicle safety requirements.

"We know Baw Baw is an amazing place to traverse but what really matters is getting home safe so you can remember and feel the enjoyment of your journey," he said.

Also over-represented in serious collision data were probationary drivers.

"Young and inexperienced drivers should be mindful that winter conditions increase stopping distances and reduce visibility, making safe decision-making and compliance with road rules even more important," acting sgt Montgomery said.

In preparation for winter conditions, acting sgt Montgomery encouraged motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, paying particular attention to tyres, brakes, lights, windscreens and demisters.

"Taking a few moments to check these items can significantly improve safety during adverse weather conditions, Baw Baw can be beautifully cold at times," he said.