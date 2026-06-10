Ploughing it up in Poowong

Victorian State ploughing contest held at Poowong North on May 30 and 31.

Conditions were perfect for the Victorian State ploughing contest held at Poowong North on May 30 and 31.

The competition included convention (two furrow) and vintage classes.

Competitors travelled from Colac, Ballarat, Cape Otway and locally.

South Gippsland Shire Cr Scott Rae led the official opening with the blessing of the plough undertaken by Judy McLeod of Poowong.

The conventional state title was won by Shayne Neal of Cape Otway with Poowong's Scott Loughridge in second place and third was Brett Morrison of Glen Forbes.

Brett ploughed with his late grandfather's plough.

The vintage state title was won by Gary Langenhuizen (Colac) and second was Lindsay Hester of Colac.

The judge's encouragement award was presented to Dan Custance of Poowong.

Best finish was awarded to Brett Morrison.

Ploughing is done within a time frame. It is judged on straightness, weed control, the seed bed and opening split, crown and finish.

Many of the ploughers will no go on to the national contest in Tasmania. Winners of that will represent Australia in Kenya in 2027.