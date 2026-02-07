Help build a fish hotel for Blue Rock

Local fishers are needed to support a new Blue Rock Lake habitat restoration event being held on Sunday.

In a hands-on effort to enhance one of Victoria's most iconic Australian bass fisheries, community members are invited to help construct and install eight large, specially designed "fish hotels."

The habitat structures are destined for the waters of Blue Rock Lake to provide important shelter, breeding grounds, and suitable habitat for native fish.

The habitat building event is made possible through the generosity of the local community—via donation drives at the Warragul BCF store—which helps increase community ownership of the project.

OzFish project manager Andy Foudoulis said the project was a game-changer for both the environment and local fisheries.

"Blue Rock Lake is already a jewel in Victoria's fishing crown, but even a great fishery needs a solid foundation of habitat.

"By installing these fish hotels, we aren't just giving the fish a place to hide, we are building a more resilient ecosystem. These structures will specifically benefit shore-based anglers, making sure that you don't need a boat to get in on the action," he said.

With current water levels low, volunteers have a unique window to assist in the precise placement of the habitats, ensuring they are positioned perfectly to support the Victorian Fisheries Authority's (VFA) ongoing stocking efforts.

"It's about community stewardship," Mr Foudoulis said. "When a fisher helps build a fish hotel, they're investing in the future of their own local fishing spot. We're proud to work alongside the Latrobe Catchment Landcare Network to ensure Blue Rock remains a great destination for generations to come."

The project is a collaborative effort between OzFish, the Latrobe Catchment Landcare Network, Southern Rural Water and the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority (WGCMA) to work on improving the fisheries and conservation values of the lake and surrounding landscape.

Fishers and community members interested in building the fish hotels can help at Blue Rock Lake this Sunday between 11am and 3pm. Meeting point is the main boat ramp and registration is essential via the OzFish website.