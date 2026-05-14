Cats clear on top

Neerim South has taken a clear lead on top of the A grade ladder after securing its fifth win of the season against Ellinbank on Saturday.

A close and competitive opening quarter set the tone for the match but the Cats were more clinical and composed throughout the game, allowing them to slowly build a lead each quarter.

The final score didn't reflect the high quality contest, but Ellinbank couldn't put enough scoreboard pressure on Neerim South.

Kimberly Hillberg was dominant in attack for Neerim South, moving between goal attack and goal shooter, and despite some efforts to double team her, she still was a large presence.

Lily Sheehan was Ellinbank's best on court, working relentlessly in attack and defence to keep Ellinbank in the game.

It was a closely fought battle between Bunyip and Yarragon with the home team coming out on top by one goal.

Yarragon were straight out of the blocks, stacking on a quick seven goal lead by quarter time, with A grade leading goal scorer Tayla Green set to add to her weekly tally.

At the half time break, Yarragon was up by 11, a margin which almost seemed too far to catch

Bunyip had an outstanding third term, winning the quarter 19-9 which saw only one goal separating the two teams as they geared up for a tough last quarter.

Bunyip had already been involved in two draws this season and were determined to come away with a win.

Yarragon was able to get an early break and extend the lead to two goals but Bunyip dug deep and snatched the lead in the last minute of the game, to win 52- 51

Poowong and Nilma Darnum started as a goal for goal match, with defensive ends coming out with the crucial ball.

While Poowong developed a lead in the first half, the four goal margin at half time indicated the game was still there for the taking.

But the Magpies continued to build on their lead with some solid goaling by Georgia Chiavaroli and a relebntless work rate from Mackenzie Fort and Chenile Chandler in defence enabled some critical gains.

Abbey Henshall had a breakout game through the midcourt with Jaime Rollinson ever reliable in WA.

It was a day of wins across the board for Poowong, despite injuries, unavailability and illness.

It was another tough day for Trafalgar at home to Buln Buln, with the visiting team proving too strong with a 25 goal win, 28 to 53.

It was a tight first half with neither side ready to give up. But Trafalgar was unable to keep pace with the momentum in the second half, with Buln Buln pulling away with the win.

Whilst it wasn't A grade's day on the court, Trafalgar's B and C grades recorded their first wins for the season.

It was an early finish for netballers at Trafalgar on Saturday, with the club celebrating all the women in its club for Ladies Day, which was a huge success.

With four players out, it was a tough day for Catani when it hosted an in-form Nyora A grade.

The first half proved even, with Catani holding a three goal lead at quarter time and the two teams even at the half time break.

Despite the efforts of Catani's Miley and Abbey Warde in goals, Nyora's goaling combinations put on a blitz with 13 consecutive goals added to the scoreboard.

Catani fought it out to the end but it was a 23 to 42 loss for the home team.

Longwarry had a solid win over Lang Lang, ending with a 67-35 scoreline.

The home team got the jump in the first quarter to lead by five and then continued to captalise on its lead, increasing the margin considerably at each change.

Longwarry goalers Holly Stephens and Emmersyn Horan dominated in the last quarter, with two runs of nine and seven consecutive goals securing a strong win.