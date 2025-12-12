Emergency information in one place

An emergency dashboard designed to make it easier for the community to find accurate, up-to-date information before, during and after an emergency has been launched by Baw Baw Shire.

Available on both mobile and desktop devices, the new platform can be accessed via council's website homepage and consolidates verified data from trusted sources, including VicEmergency, CFA, SES, AusNet and emergency service agencies, as well as council updates.

Mayor Kate Wilson said the new emergency dashboard was a central online hub designed to improve community access to timely, reliable information when an emergency occurred.

"Until now, residents have had to search across multiple websites and apps to understand what's happening locally; from road closures and power outages to emergency warnings and weather updates.

"The new emergency dashboard brings all this information together in one central and simple platform - saving time, reducing confusion, and improving access to accurate local information when it matters most," she said.

The dashboard offers:

A public-facing website accessible via the Baw Baw Shire website.

Compatibility with all major devices and platforms.

A cloud-based system that remains functional under high demand and low-bandwidth conditions.

Reliable performance during disaster scenarios, even in low-bandwidth areas.

Draws and displays feeds from public sources, for example power outages, river height data, weather warnings, camera/CCTV, road incidents, and fire incidents.

The community is encouraged to explore the new platform as part of their preparations for the upcoming fire season.