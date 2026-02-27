Saturday, 28 February 2026
Arts and Culture

Arts program for youth

Young locals with a passion for the arts will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in event design, planning, and production, as well as marketing and creative development in the West Gippsland Arts Centre Young Producers Program.

by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Young locals with a passion for the arts will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in event design, planning, and production, as well as marketing and creative development in the West Gippsland Arts Centre Young Producers Program.
The program presents a chance for young people aged 12-25 to work with mentors and industry professionals and be part of a team helping to shape the 2026 Expressions Festival.
Six in-person and/or online meetings will be held, to collaborate and create the festival, to be held in October.
Interested youth are invited to submit their expression of interest by March 6 and five young producers will be selected and paid up to $1000 each to participate in the program. Applications can be made via: https://bit.ly/expressions-young-producers.
The Xpressions Festival was an annual WGAC event celebrating original theatre created by young people. In 2024, the inaugural group of Young Producers reimagined the festival, expanding it to showcase a wide range of artistic mediums.

