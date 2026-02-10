Construction to begin this year

Construction on a new social housing precinct in Drouin is likely to begin by the middle of this year.

After receiving the State Government's go-ahead for the development, Housing Choices Australia last week confirmed construction would be underway this year.

The $21 million social housing development includes a 45-unit complex in Lampard Rd.

Designed to meet an increasing need for affordable housing in West Gippsland, the development will include one, two and three bedroom apartments within a three-storey apartment building and five double-storey townhouses. Access will be from Lampard Rd.

There will be 27 car parks and 30 bicycle spaces for residents. Almost half the site will be landscaped garden, including a communal space for residents and increased tree canopy coverage.

The Department of Transport and Planning's assessment stated the development would "make an important contribution to Victoria's public housing stock."

"The development will deliver new medium density housing for social housing in an appropriately serviced area, while ensuring that unreasonable off site amenity impacts are avoided," the DTP report stated.

Housing Choices Australia also has developed Warragul's Mason St social housing complex currently under construction.