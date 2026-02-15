Serving CWA for 50 years

Drouin Country Women's Association member Yvonne Tindle recently celebrated 50 years of service to CWA.

Yvonne was presented with her 50 Years of Service Award and certificate at the branch's January monthly meeting by Latrobe Central Group president, and Drouin branch member, Helen Riedl and honoured at a special morning tea at the clubrooms on February 2.

Yvonne joined the Broadford/Mt Piper CWA branch in 1976, where she was a member for 26 years. During that time she spent 15 years holding a number of executive positions and 10 years holding non-executive positions, as well as two years as group president and a period as state vice president.

Of the many events and activities during Yvonne's tenure at Broadford/Mt Piper, the most notable was being part of the team that catered for 150 guests at the 50th wedding anniversary of Sir Rupert Hamer and his wife Lady April.

In 2002 Yvonne joined the Drouin branch and over the past 24 years has spent 15 years holding executive committee positions as well as many non-executive positions. Yvonne is an excellent seamstress, quilter and baker and won many prizes for individual entries, as well as contributing to winning branch entries at group and state exhibitions.

Yvonne said one of her proudest achievements was the design of a chemotherapy bottle bag which was created in an effort to support a friend undergoing cancer treatment. Branch members continue to make the bags which are donated to hospitals.

In 2016-17, Yvonne was awarded a Rotary Paul Harris Fellowship in recognition of her work in the design and manufacture of the bags and her outstanding community work.

Yvonne's laurels also include the CWA Victoria Book of Honour, awarded for the best annual secretary's report, and being awarded life membership of CWA in 2019 at the Drouin branch's 80th birthday celebration.

Yvonne said she enjoyed the people, fun, friendship and fellowship of CWA along with the satisfaction of knowing you have made a difference to the lives of vulnerable women, children and families in your community and beyond.