60 units work on hay shed fire

More than 60 firefighting units worked for five days to extinguish a hay shed fire at Nyora last week.

Loch Fire Brigade units were first to arrive at the large hay shed fire on Mt Lyall Rd after the 12.30am call-out last Monday - a total fire ban day.

Due to its size, support was sought from CFA, Fire Rescue Victoria and SES units from across Baw Baw, South Gippsland, Bass Coast and south east metropolitan areas. With 40km/h wind gusts, more than 20 crews were required to get the fire under control.

After the initial firefight, an ongoing operation was required to monitor the situation, with more than 60 trucks, assorted strike teams and multiple specialist appliances attending across the five days. Specialist equipment included a Scoresby Hose Layer and FRV Aerial Pumper 78.

In response, surrounding communities of Nyora, Loch and Poowong were warned of visible smoke but assured the fire posed no community threat.

The CFA brigades reported that extinguishing hay fires, particularly one of this size, was time consuming, dirty and exhausting work. However, it also served as a great opportunity for newer members to refine firefighting skills and techniques in a low-risk environment.