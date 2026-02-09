Local organisations have an opportunity to apply for grants to support veterans and honour their service through the preservation of memorials.

The Veterans Capital Works Grant Program offers grants up to $50,000 to upgrade buildings and facilities used by groups that assist veterans, their families and communities.

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath said the program aimed to create safe, modern and welcoming environments that strengthened community connections and improved access to services.

Community groups also can apply for funding through the Restoring Community War Memorials and Avenues of Honour Program, which supports not for profit organisations to protect, restore and enhance local memorials, honour rolls and avenues of honour.

"These projects help ensure local tributes remain respectful and enduring symbols of service and sacrifice."

The memorial restoration program includes two funding tiers:

Up to $10,000 for planning and design work; and,

Up to $30,000 to carry out restoration and conservation projects.

For program guidelines and to apply for the Veterans Capital Works Grant Program, visit https://www.vic.gov.au/veterans-capital-works-grant-program.

For the Restoring Community War Memorials and Avenues of Honour Grant Program visit - https://www.vic.gov.au/restoring-community-war-memorials-and-avenues-honour