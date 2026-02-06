Summer gardening workshop

volunteers at Warragul Community Garden - Gail Smith, Asra Bechaz, Liz Kenney, Fran Miller, Margot Spencer and Lynn Higgins.

Warragul Community Garden is presenting a free summer workshop this weekend.

The garden's team of volunteers encourages community members to enjoy the second in a series of special workshops.

In the summer workshop, participants will explore the creative and artistic elements of plants and gardening.

Participants will make Lumin Prints, using plants and foliage from the garden; make a Tussie Mussie, and make seed bombs.

All educational workshops support the theme of gardening to encourage community connection and inclusion

The workshop will be held on Saturday, February 7 at the Warragul Community Garden, off Cambridge Drv, at 2pm. Afternoon tea also will be provided.

Participants are invited to register their interest via email on epcgarden@gmail.com.

The community garden team acknowledged the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) and Drouin and District Community Bank for grant funding to enable the workshops to be provided.