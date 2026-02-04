Expo navigates disability sector

Micharla Russell, Leigh Hunter and Cody Thompson will present a disability expo at the West Gippsland Arts Centre in Warragul this Friday.

A West Gippsland Community Disability Expo will be held in Warragul on Friday.

The expo will bring together a diverse range of disability providers, support and community services under one roof, designed to make navigating disability support easier, clearer, and more accessible for individuals, families, and carers across West Gippsland.

Organisers, the Disability Events Community, aims to fill the knowledge gaps that many regional and outer-metro communities face. Too often, people miss out on essential supports because they don't know what's available, where to start, or who to talk to.

The expo tackles that problem head-on by bringing the information directly to the people who need it most.

DEC founders Cody Thompson and Leigh Hunter stage such events because they know many local people struggle to understand the disability support system or access appropriate services.

Families and carers often feel isolated or unsure of their options while pProviders in the region want to connect more deeply with community members.

The expo creates a space for face-to-face conversations, real answers, and practical guidance.

Cody and Leigh met while attending a local community event in Rockingham, Western Australia in 2022. Both were new to the disability sector and keen to connect with others working in the space. It quickly became clear there were limited opportunities to build strong local networks or easily access information within the NDIS community.

What began as a simple idea soon grew into a broader community initiative. By 2024, guided by their growing knowledge of the sector and by listening to the experiences of people living with disability, their families and carers, Cody and Leigh launched small, local community disability expos in communities across Australia.

The expo, to be held at the West Gippsland Arts Centre, will bring together a range of local and regional service providers, giving attendees the opportunity to explore supports, ask questions and make connections in one accessible location. The event is free to attend and open to people living with disability, families, carers, support workers and the wider community.

The Disability Events Community spokesperson Micharla Russell said the expo played an important role in helping people feel informed and supported.

"These events make it easier for people to understand what support is available locally and to connect with services in a relaxed and welcoming setting. It is about building confidence, choice and being in community for community."

With service providers spanning allied health, support coordination, assistive technology, community programs, early childhood supports, mental health, transport, and more, the event is built to deliver clarity, connection, and confidence for attendees.

Community members are encouraged to attend, take their time and connect with services that may support them now or in the future.