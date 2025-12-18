Good win at home

Taking to the green for the Neerim District men's pairs final are (from left) runners-up Ray Watts and Angus McGillivray with winners Trevor Kuhnell and Terry Giffin. They won the final 22/8.

Neerim District's division four side had a good home win over Churchill in round nine on Saturday.

However, the club's division two side came up short against Traralgon.

Division two: Neerim District lost to Traralgon (3) 57/84

The only winning rink was that of Glenn Joyner, Chris Hogan, Trevor Kuhnell and Angus McGillivray (skip). They won by three shots, 18/15.

Division four: Neerim District (2) defeated Churchill 79/63On a very warm day, the home team won three rinks to one. As a result, they gained 16 points to Churchill's two.

The best rink for Neerim was that of Cookie Halligan, Neville Cousins, Tony Thornton and Ross Pollard (skip) with a 14-shot win, 25/11.

Division two are seventh on the ladder and division four are in eighth place.

Midweek

Both Neerim District teams travelled to Yinnar to play on their newly opened green, with mixed round eight results.

As a smaller club - much like Neerim - they congratulated Yinnar on what has been achieved.

Division two: Neerim District defeated Yinnar 59/56

This was a closely fought contest, with both teams winning a rink and a draw.

In the end, the 56/59 score line favoured the visitors and Neerim came away with 10 points to three. This propels the side to third on the ladder.

Best for Neerim were Heather Guppy Linda Chapple, Gregg Chapple and Karren Sheers (skip) with an 11-shot win, 25/14.

Division five: Neerim District (2) lost to Yinnar (2) 26/38

Neerim lost this contest, with both rinks won by the hosts.

Best for Neerim were Bronwyn Throup, Pamela Majak, Cookie Halligan and Roger Till (skip) who fell short by one shot, 17/18.

Division five are now seventh on the ladder.

Men's pairs

The club's men's pairs final was recently played.

Trevor Kuhnell and Terry Giffin won the championship title with a 22/8 win over Angus McGillivray and Ray Watts in the final.

The winners picked up seven shots in the first end, and were never headed.