Hawks the talk of the town

Hawthorn players Bailey MacDonald, Josh Ward, Will Day, Cody Anderson and Jai Newcombe visit Nilma Primary School.

Last Monday was a day of Hawk talk around Gippsland as the Hawthorn Football Club made the trip out east for their Community Camp Program.

School visits were the main agenda for the day, finishing off with a skills clinic at Western Park to give young fans a chance to meet - and learn from - their Hawk heroes.

The majority of Hawthorn's senior men's team were in attendance, as well as members of their Victorian Blind Football League and Victorian Wheelchair Football League lists.

The visit also marked a return to the Gippsland area for recently promoted co-captain Jai Newcombe, who was drafted out of Poowong. Kids from 27 schools in the Gippsland area got to meet the Hawks stars, asking them questions about how their train, where they're from and how to become an AFL player.

The free AFL Superclinic session at Western Park taught skills at Auskick, Superkick and junior levels to give participants of all ages and abilities the chance to learn from the pros.

Hawthorn will play an official preseason match against Western Bulldogs later this month before their opening round meeting with GWS Giants on Saturday, March 7.