GUFC juniors win well

The Gippsland United under 13-18 Boys Youth State League players receive their jumpers for the season.

On Sunday the Gippsland United Football Club hosted Boroondara Eagles FC in the second round of the season, playing in the Boys Youth State League.

After mixed results in round one against Mornington, the club responded emphatically, producing dominant performances across all age groups and securing convincing wins throughout the day. Sharpness, confidence, and team cohesion were on full display.

Under 13s – GUFC def. Boroondara 8-0

The under 13s delivered a commanding 8–0 win, highlighted by disciplined defending, creative attacking, and excellent teamwork.

Archer Riess scored a hat-trick, while Billy Breheny, Hugh Mawer, Jack Hynd, Cruz Pavich, and Yanni Hortis each added a goal, contributing to a strong team performance.

The side moved the ball well, created chances consistently, and were clinical in front of goal. Goalkeepers and the backline kept a well-earned clean sheet, reflecting the hard work put in at training.

Under 14s – GUFC def. Boroondara 4-1

After a tentative start, GUFC quickly exploited the Eagles' high defensive line, with striker Jayden Ryan regularly breaking through.

A flowing move ended with Romeo Vitale scoring the opener, followed by an equaliser for the Eagles just before half-time.

The second half saw Ryder McGregor and Kingston Vella score from set pieces, with Jayden Ryan adding a late goal to seal a 4–1 win. The side demonstrated persistence, composure, and sharp attacking play throughout.

Under 15s – GUFC def. Boroondara 4-0

Khaleed Mohamed opened the scoring in the first minute and added a second shortly after.

Goals from Belieu Belieu and Dino Grbic further extended the lead, helping GUFC secure a convincing 4–0 win.

Despite pressure from the Eagles in the second half, the team defended well and controlled the match, showcasing teamwork, focus, and intensity.

Under 16s – GUFC def. Boroondara 2-0

A scrappy first half left both teams goalless, with a missed penalty adding to the frustration.

In the second half, Cooper Claridge stepped up with a brace to secure a 2–0 win.

Strong performances from Sullyman, Diwa, Halkett-Dobson, and Roberts in midfield and defence ensured the Eagles struggled to create chances, highlighting GUFC's discipline and composure.

Under 18s – GUFC def. Boroondara 5-2

The under 18s struck early in the seventh minute through Goy Ruey, rising highest from a Patrick Frayne corner.

The Eagles equalized in the 23rd minute, but GUFC regained control with Thon Ruach scoring in the 31st minute.

Just before half- time, Declan Ryan curled a stunning free kick into the top corner. The second half saw Willton Groom and Tesloach Ruach add goals, with the Eagles pulling one back in between.

Despite a feisty closing period, GUFC maintained discipline to claim a deserved 5–2 win.

All teams now turn their focus to the next round, with matches scheduled for Sunday 1 March against Nunawading City FC across the age groups.