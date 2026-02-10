GERF ready to help

Local charity Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund (GERF) is ready to assist local residents in the event of bushfires.

Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund are offering assistance to Gippslanders who have been significantly affected by bushfires and other natural disasters this summer.

With bushfires in other areas of Victoria and record temperatures predicted, GERF president Andy Tegart said there was a real possibility of a spread of bushfires in Gippsland.

"If that happens, GERF is ready to assist," Mr Tegart said.

GERF provides rapid financial support for Gippslanders who have been significantly impacted by a natural disaster including bushfires, floods, and storms.

"GERF financial support can be used for a range of needs from basics like food, shelter and clothing, to keeping livestock safe or education resources for kids," Mr Tegart explained.

"We work with other recovery organisations and local councils as well as affected residents to ensure our support is going fast to those most in need."

To be eligible for a GERF grant you must have experienced significant property damage or your home is uninhabitable. You must also be a Gippsland resident, and the property is your primary place of residence, owned or rented.

GERF works in co-operation with local councils in Gippsland.

"In the event of bushfire damage, your council will help you to lodge an application to GERF.

"If you are eligible a grant will be provided within a day or two. The goal is to provide help as quickly as possible."

GERF is a registered charity, run entirely by local volunteers, helping fund emergency relief for Gippslanders with damaged property.

"Being run entirely by volunteers allows us to keep expenses low and return every dollar to the community," Mr Tegart said.

Donations to GERF are tax deductible and will go entirely to supporting Gippslanders impacted by natural disasters.

To find out more about GERF or make a donation visit https://www.gerf.org.au