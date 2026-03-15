Future-proof your family farm business

Agriculture Victoria is hosting a two-day workshop in Sale later this month focused on future-proofing your family farm business.

Agriculture Victoria is hosting a two-day workshop in Sale later this month focused on future-proofing your family farm business.

Gippsland farmers from all agricultural sectors are invited to attend the workshop to learn more about developing practical strategies to manage climate risk, build resilience and shape a stronger, more adaptable business.

Presenter Dr Kate Burke is an agri-strategist and educator with extensive experience across technical, commercial and people-focused aspects of farming.

Agriculture Victoria's regional manager Felicity Pritchard said Dr Burke's extensive experience would help workshop attendees to develop a future-proof plan for their farm's success.

"Dr Burke brings a wealth of experience in dryland farming systems and farm business management," Ms Pritchard said.

During the two-day workshop, Kate will cover a variety of topics, including:

Managing climate variability and uncertainty;

Optimising productivity;

Farm financial performance; and,

People, leadership and succession.

Participants also will have an opportunity to:

Work out what's most important to them;

Understand the productivity, people and profit components of their business;

Identify strategies for balancing growth and risk; and,

Prioritise and plan.

Attendees will have the option to review their business plans in a one-on-one session with Kate

following this workshop.

The workshop will take be held on March 25 and 26 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Sale Greyhound Club, Sale Showgrounds, Maffra-Sale Rd, Sale.

Numbers for the workshop are limited and registration is essential. For event details and to register, visit: https://www.trybooking.com/DHYSG