Saturday, 14 March 2026
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Education

Funds for school maintenance

Willow Grove Primary School will receive more than $800,000 in the State Government's latest round of planned maintenance program grants.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Funds for school maintenance

Willow Grove Primary School will receive more than $800,000 in the State Government's latest round of planned maintenance program grants.
The $35 million funding program will benefit 55 schools including Willow Grove who will receive $817,641.
The funds are designed to assist schools with practical projects including emergency shelters, replacing windows, painting and resurfacing floors.
These mean high-quality spaces for principals, teachers and staff and better learning experiences for students.
The Labor government has made a record $18.5 billion investment in public schools, delivering 121 new public schools and 2300 school upgrades.
Education Minister Ben Carroll said practical improvements like a fresh coat of paint or upgrading emergency shelters meant students could learn in modern schools with up-to-date facilities.

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