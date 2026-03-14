Funds for school maintenance

Willow Grove Primary School will receive more than $800,000 in the State Government's latest round of planned maintenance program grants.

The $35 million funding program will benefit 55 schools including Willow Grove who will receive $817,641.

The funds are designed to assist schools with practical projects including emergency shelters, replacing windows, painting and resurfacing floors.

These mean high-quality spaces for principals, teachers and staff and better learning experiences for students.

The Labor government has made a record $18.5 billion investment in public schools, delivering 121 new public schools and 2300 school upgrades.

Education Minister Ben Carroll said practical improvements like a fresh coat of paint or upgrading emergency shelters meant students could learn in modern schools with up-to-date facilities.