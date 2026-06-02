Funding for research into mastitis treatment

by Bonnie Collings

Research into a new treatment for dairy mastitis was one of two new research projects announced by Minister for Agriculture Michaela Settle during her visit to the Ellinbank SmartFarm on Thursday.

Funded through the State Government's $3.5 million RNA for Agriculture Program, Ms Settle announced $1.74 to support research into mRNA treatment for dairy mastitis.

Mastitis is the inflammation of a cow's udder, usually caused by bacterial infection. The infection is one of the most significant health, welfare and economic challenges in dairy production.

The research project aims to develop mRNA therapy that boosts the cow's natural immune response, enabling earlier and more effective control of infection.

"Our dairy (industry) is worth $1.6 billion a year and I know that mastitis can have a really bad effect on that productivity," Ms Settle said.

"This project's going to look at the possibility of finding vaccines so that we can make sure that we can treat it early before it has those impacts."

The research could help reduce mastitis-related losses by up to $160 million annually in Victoria alone.

"Being able to produce a vaccine will protect our fabulous dairy industry for many years to come, and really see an increase in productivity," Ms Settle said.

Agriculture Victoria head of agriculture science and technology Simone Warner said the development of a new mRNA treatment would provide an alternative solution to treating mastitis. She said current treatment involved a lot of antibiotic use, which can impact productivity, milk output and risk building antibiotic resistance.

"Having a product that can take out a disease that's quite wide-spread and very hard to control other than using antibiotics, we provide a different solution and an alternative product that would really, we think, support the dairying system and the industry in general," Prof Warner said.

"We have a long history of working in dairy cattle and with the genomics of dairy cattle and and of bacteria and viruses. This project brings all of that expertise together and applying it in a different way so that we get an innovative product that hasn't been tried yet in dairy and not for mastitis."

Also announced during the visit to Ellinbank SmartFarm was $1.77 million dedicated to supporting research into sustainable RNA-based biopesticides.

The research will target major agricultural pests, including grape phylloxera and the almond carpophilus beetle.

Phylloxera is a tiny insect that attacks the roots of grapevines, ultimately killing the plants. Outbreaks can cause major yield losses, and there is currently no effective treatment for the pest.

The almond carpophilus beetle attacks the outer hull of almonds, significantly reducing crop quality. The pest poses a serious threat to Australia's $1.3 billion almond industry.