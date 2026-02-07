Fifth burglary at business

A fifth burglary has been reported at a Warragul business.

Police said Sunday night's burglary at Pure Body Health in Albert St was the fifth reported in less than two months.

With the motive of the repeat offending unknown, police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Baw Baw Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating Sunday night's burglary.

A timeframe is unknown and, despite damage to gain entry, it appears nothing was stolen.

The incident followed four burglaries or attempted burglaries at the Albert St business within a week between December 10 and 14. At the time, police said they believed the same person was responsible.

A quantity of cash was stolen in the first burglary and cash is no longer stored at the premises.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baw Baw CIU on 5622 7111.