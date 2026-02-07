Fast food car theft

Police continue to warn motorists to remove keys and lock cars to deter opportunistic theft.

The warning follows a car being stolen in daylight hours from outside Drouin McDonalds on Friday. The owner had left keys in the car while they went into McDonalds then returned to discover the vehicle gone.

Warragul acting senior sergeant David Harrison urged residents to "help us to help you" by taking simple steps to secure vehicles, even when you remain nearby - including service stations.

He said vehicle theft was consistently linked to residents leaving vehicles unlocked and failing to remove keys.

Removing valuables and the visual deterrent of an old-fashioned steering lock can also lower the chances of becoming a victim of opportunistic thieves.