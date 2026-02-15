Family fun on offer at twilight sports

Could you take out the Ellinbank Gift? Are the kids keen to give a sprint, obstacle or old-style sack race a go? Or perhaps the gumboot throw is more your style?

Hamish Johnson and Ned Urie race to the finish line in an obstacle race at last year's Ellinbank Twilight Sports.

Could you take out the Ellinbank Gift? Are the kids keen to give a sprint, obstacle or old-style sack race a go? Or perhaps the gumboot throw is more your style?

Gather your family and friends together for the 95th running of the Ellinbank Twilight Sports on Friday, February 27.

Enjoying increased crowds since being revitalised in 2015, the family event offers athletics and fun. There is an event for everyone, young and old alike, with running races, novelty events and, most importantly, the opportunity to connect with others in the district.

Held at the Ellinbank Recreation Reserve and run by the Ellinbank Hall Committee, entry is via gold coin donation.

Peter Wallace, one of the key organisers, said it was exciting to see the popularity of the event grow, with kids, parents, grandparents and friends lining the oval to cheer on all participants.

"It's just a good opportunity for people to get outdoors and enjoy a bit of local sport," he said. "The community can get together and see each other."

Mr Wallace said any funds raised would be used for hall improvements. But, he emphasised the event was focused on social connection.

Sticking with its traditional program, this year's twilight sports will include sprint races, obstacle races, sack races and potato races ranging from under four to open age categories.

The competitiveness will come out in the handicap 120m Ellinbank Gift as well as the men's over 40 years 70m, women's over 40 years 50m, men's 800m, boy's 400m and girl's 400m.

In addition to the Gift, the women's gumboot throw is a highlight of the program and attracts plenty of spectators.

Dinner can be purchased with a sausage sizzle, hot chips, coffee and milkshakes all on offer.

The night will run from 6pm to 9pm, with events kicking off at at 6.30pm.