Gippsland Dairy Youth will celebrate 26 years of empowering the next generation of cattle breeders when it hosts its Annual All Breeds Youth Show in Warragul next month.

Gippsland Dairy Youth will celebrate 26 years of empowering the next generation of cattle breeders when it hosts its Annual All Breeds Youth Show in Warragul next month.

Gippsland Dairy Youth (GDY) is a community-based voluntary organisation run by passionate young adults aged up to 25.

Established in 1999, GDY was created to provide young people across Gippsland with opportunities to develop confidence, leadership and practical skills through the art of dairy cattle showing.

In 2025, GDY celebrated its 25th Annual All Breeds Youth Show, a significant milestone for the organisation.

The event attracted more than 100 entries and 50 enthusiastic young exhibitors, showcasing not only outstanding cattle, but the dedication, sportsmanship and passion of Gippsland's next generation of dairy leaders.

Over the past 25 years, GDY has become a cornerstone of the regional dairy community. What began as a platform for youth development has grown into an organisation that provides hands-on experience, mentorship and lifelong connections.

Many former members have gone on to establish successful careers throughout the dairy industry, both locally and nationally.

The Annual All Breeds Youth Show is more than a competition, it is a celebration of skill, hard work and community spirit that spans generations.

Gippsland Dairy Youth will host its 26th Annual All Breeds Youth Show on Sunday, March 15 at Logan Park, Warragul. The event promises another exciting showcase of young talent, quality cattle and the strong future of the dairy industry.

President Holly Anderson said the organisation continued to play a vital role in developing young leaders within agriculture.

"Gippsland Dairy Youth provides young people with more than just showing experience. It builds confidence, leadership, governance skills and the ability to organise and manage large-scale events," Ms Anderson said.

"Stepping back from competing to lead the organisation over the past four years has been an absolute privilege.

"The skills I have gained in communication, networking, public speaking and problem-solving are invaluable, and I am incredibly proud to be part of a community that invests so strongly in its youth."